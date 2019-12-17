When Salman rocked Chennai

Bollywood’s top actor Salman Khan was in Chennai Monday as part of Dabangg 3 promotions down South. And he impressed all as Chulbul Pandey dancing to few tunes on stage along with director of the movie Prabhudeva. Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who plays villain in the film, also shook a leg.

Dabangg 3 is hitting the screens 20 December. Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar play heroines. The Tamil version will have dialogues by Adhik Ravichandran. Speaking at the meet, Salman Khan, said, “I chose to work with Prabhudeva for Dabangg 3 requires a director like him. He is good in glorify the oon screen providing right mix of dance, action and humour.”

On teaming up with Prabhudeva again for a movie titled Radhe, Salman, says, “After we shot four days for Dabangg 3, we chose to team up for another movie because of the confidence I gained in his skills to give the best.”

Asked about coming out with Tamil version for Dabangg 3, Salman, says, “Audience in North accepted Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and Prabhas with open arms. I hope people in Tamilnadu would accept me.”

When queried whether he would do a direct Tamil film, Salman, says, “If someone give me right content, I would act in a direct Tamil film and dub it in Hindi.” Prabhudeva, Kiccha Sudeep and KJR Studios Rajesh also spoke on the occasion.