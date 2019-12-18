Karaikal Karate twins honoured

Chennai: Sri Vishakan and Sri Harini, twins from Karaikkal, who recently created a world record by becoming the youngest twins in the world to win two black-belts in Karate were honoured with International Indian Icon Award last week.

According to a release, the duo studying class five at Good Sheperd School undertook training in various martial arts like Silambam, Taekwondo, Yoga and Kickboxing from the age of three at International VRS Martial Arts Academy and had won numerous awards and accolades so far.

They were given the International Indian Icon Award by Emitaa, a Dubai based company, during an awards ceremony held at Kumbakonam, Saturday based on their achievements at such a young age.