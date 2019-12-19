Bomb threat to Secretariat in Chennai

Chennai: The city police are still on the search for an anonymous caller who informed the control room that bombs would go off at the State Secretariat here and at the residences of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam yesterday.

The call was made to control room at the Old Police Commissionerate at 5.50 pm Wednesday. The caller however did not reveal his identity. He claimed that a bomb would explode at the Secretariat building as the State government voted in favour of the Citizen Amendments Act in the Parliament.

Before ending the call he said that bombs were planted at the houses of Chief Minister and deputy CM as well. Following this, teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs were pressed into service at the three locations.

Police have traced the caller to Coimbatore and special teams have been formed to nab him. This morning, security was heightened at all three places following the threat.