Chettinad wins swimming tourney

Chennai: Chettinad Vidyashram emerged as the overall winners in both the Girls and Boys category at the recently concluded 28th Madras District Inter-School Swim Meet organised by the Madras District Aquatic Association at the ORCA Pool, here

According to a release the tournament was conducted on 14 and 15 December and Ahmed Azraq, Smruthi Mahalingam and Kavin Raj from Chettinad Vidyashram emerged as winners in their respective categories to help their team clinch the overall title by winning six medals.

The winners received a cycle along with trophies and the team’s coaches Shanmuganathan and Ramamoorthy were also given electric cyce.