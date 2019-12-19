Chinese woman arrested for illegal entry

FORT LAUDERDALE: A Chinese national trespassed at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and was arrested when she refused to leave, police said, the second time this year a woman from that country has been charged with illicitly entering the Florida resort.

Jing Lu, 56, was confronted by the private club’s security officers on and told to leave, but she returned to take photos, Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in an email. Palm Beach officers were called and arrested her.

It was determined she had an expired visa, Ogrodnick said. Lu was charged with loitering and prowling and was being held at the Palm Beach County jail.

Lu’s arrest is reminiscent of the March arrest of Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai businesswoman, who gained access to Mar-a-Lago while carrying a laptop, phones and other electronic gear.

That led to initial speculation that she might be a spy, but she was never charged with espionage and text messages she exchanged with a trip organizer indicated she was a fan of the president and wanted to meet him or his family to discuss possible deals.