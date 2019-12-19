Heavy rain alert for Tamilnadu

Chennai: The Met Department has predicted possibilities for a heavy rain in Tamilnadu tomorrow.

According to officials, in the past 24 hours, Vedaranyam has recorded 3 cm rainfall while Pamban and Thondi received 1 cm each.

”Due to heat impact, isolated places in the State will receive light rainfall in 24 hours. On 20 December, heavy showers is likely to occur.”

They added that Chennai is likely to be cloudy and and a few places are likely to receive light rains. Maximum temperature would be 87.8 F and minimum would be 75.2 F.