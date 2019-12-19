MOP Vaishnav College conducts two-day campaign in Chennai

Chennai: Around 1,000 students from various colleges in city attended a P R campaign titled ‘Take Diversion – Explore New Paths’ organised by the post graduate department of Media Management, MOP Vaishnav College for Women for two days from Tuesday.

The campaign was intended to create awareness amongst students about various off-beat and unconventional career paths they can take after their basic college education.

Inaugurating the campaign, actor Ashok Selvan spoke about his life journey and encouraged the students to try every possible career option before choosing the best one. This was followed by a question and answer session and the teaser of his upcoming movie Oh My Kadavule!.

Rohini Rau (Hospital Clown), social media influencers Subhiksha Venkat and Priyadarshini Vijay, Motta Maadi Music founder Badhri Seshadhri and entrepreneur Hema Subramanian addressed the students.

“Stage has been a huge platform in my career. I don’t have a set of plans. I believe that when opportunities come your way, then you must be in a position to grab them,” said Rohini Rau.

Stand-up comedian Gurumurthy Rathnam addressed the students on the importance of understanding the core of every career before stepping into it. His session was followed by a panel discussion comprising of experts from different off-beat arenas like RJ Toshila, RJ Syed, Abhishek Raja (Cinemapayyan), Durgesh, Vaidhya M Sundar and Divya Rajkumar (Madras Metre), Mridul Sahuwala (IlluminArty) and Ekta Kothari (Foodtalk Chennai).

The panelists delved into the intricacies of unconventional careers and they highlighted the importance of staying grounded and being true to oneself.

Caption: Actor Ashok Selvan addressing students at MOP Vaishav College for Women in Chennai.