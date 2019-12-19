Myntra’s all set for December sale

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS) will have its 11th edition scheduled to be held between 22 and 25 December. According to a press release, EORS offers shoppers a unique opportunity to pick their favourite merchandise, accessories, beauty products, home decor and more from leading international and domestic brands.

Speaking about, EORS, head, Myntra Jabong, Amar Nagaram said, “Accessibility to the latest fashion from leading global and domestic brands at best price has made EORS the most awaited shopping festival. EORS also provides us an opportunity to collaborate with small businesses within our ecosystem and this time we have partnered with 15,000 kirana stores for deliveries and 200 tailors for alterations services enabling them to augment their income.”