Rajinikanth the richest celebrity from south Indian cinema

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth has emerged the top celebrity from south cinema and overall 13th across India in the Forbes Top 100 celebrity list for 2019 released this morning.

In a tweet, Forbes India, wrote, ‘Thaliava’ @rajinikanth is the richest celebrity from South cinema on the #ForbesIndiaCeleb100 list, which includes actors from Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. With an estimated earnings of Rs 100 crore, he climbed one spot to No 13, riding on back-to-back hits’.

The top of the list is cricketer Virat Kohli followed by actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan respectively.

Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his 168th film with Siva. Meanwhile his Darbar, directed by A R Murugadoss, hits the screens in January, 2020.