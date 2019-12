Bigg Boss fame Sakshi Agarwal is all set to play a meaty role in an action-packed thriller. The movie will be directed by Sathya of Kaliru fame. Speaking about the film, Sakshi, says, “It is a political crime thriller. I portray a journalist. It has a lot of action sequences too. I am attending silambam classes with Pandian master.”

“I regularly hit the gym to keep fit. It is a challenging role and I am really excited,” she adds.