Fabelle presents handcrafted chocolates

With Christmas just a week away, Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates is ready to add an innovative sparkle to the festive celebrations and further elevate the excitement of the year-end festivities. The take-away collection includes Fabelle’s rendition of traditional Christmas delights – Fabelle Signature Stollen, spiced stollen bread with a crunchy milk chocolate exterior, filled with rum-soaked golden raisins, candied citrus peel and 64% dark chocolate marzipan.

Also on offer is Fabelle Signature Christmas Cake where the holiday classic is encased in 64% dark chocolate cover encrusted with fruit and nuts belle. The take-away and dine-in collections will be available till 31 December across the following chocolate boutiques inside ITC Luxury Hotels in the country.