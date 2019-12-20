Mar Gregorious college defeats SIVET

Chennai: Mar Gregorious Arts & Science College is organising Rev.Fr.K.C.George S J, Memorial Cup, a T20 Inter-Collegiate cricket tournament which was inaugurated Thursday at Mar Gregorious College Ground, here.

According to a release, Former Director, John Peter and Principal of Mar Gregorious College R.Sivarajan inaugurated the Tournament. On the opening day Mar Gregorios college played against SIVET college, defeating them by 102 runs.

Batting first, Mar Gregorious scored 192 for four in 20 overs and Dinesh Kumar scored an unbeaten 147. Chasing the big total, SIVET was skittled out for 90 for 9 in 20 overs. Santhosh form Mar Gregorious took a four-wicket haul.

Scores:

Mar Gregorious Arts and Science College 192 for 4 in 20 overs. (Dinesh Kumar 147(No) Madhan Kumar 20, S.Ravichandran 2 for 20) beat SIVET 90 for 9 in 20 overs.( S.Ravichandran 26, Santhosh 4 for 9, Dinesh Kumar 2 for 29, Sudharshan 2 for 24)

Man of the Match: Dinesh Kumar (Mar Gregorious College)