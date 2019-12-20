Margazhi season now at Selaiyur

Chennai: Gone are the days when residents had to travel all the way to Mylapore or T Nagar to enjoy the Margazhi music festival.

Now, thanks to Sathguru Santhananda Kala Kendra, music has literally come to the doorsteps of the locals.

This year, the kendra, in association with Nandi Fine Arts, is hosting the Bharateeya Sangeetha Kalai Vizha at Chennai Om Sri Skandasramam, Selaiyur. The event will be held from 21 to 30 December with performances of various artistes.

Speaking to News Today about the event, manager of Chennai Om Sri Skandasramam, P Santhanam, said, the event is open to all music enthusiasts.

“We wanted to make this a regular event in the area so that everyone in the neighbourhood could enjoy traditional music. It becomes difficult for residents to travel from here to other places to attend a concert. So we wanted to bring the art closer to people in the suburbs,” he said.

:Music brings a calming effect in everyone’s lives. We have arranged for the event during the evenings, because we want people to have a relaxed time after a long day’s work. It is said that every raga has its own healing capability. In this regard, there would be both vocal and instrumental concerts,” he added.

Talking about the arrangements, Santhanam stated, “We have set up about 200 chairs for the audience. However, mostly there will be floating crowd. At the end of the concert, we will be giving ‘prasadam’ to those who are present. We have received good response over the years, that we have been organising, and we expect the same this time too.”

The event is being held at 6 pm each day.

Among those who would be performing at the festival, are vocalists Sunil Gargyan, TNS Krishna, R Suryaprakash, Abilash Giriprasad on 21, 22, 23, 24 December respectively. There will be a violin duet by M Lalitha and M Nandini on 25 December. This will be followed by U P Raju and Nagamani Raju Mandolin duet on 26 December. There will be vocal performances of Aishwarya Shankar, Neyveli Sri Santhanagopalan, T V Shankaranarayanan and Manasa Suresh on 27, 28, 29 and 30 December respectively.

For details, contact 94446 29570.