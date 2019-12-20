Velacheri bank heist: ATM van found, but driver missing with money

Chennai: The city police were conducting inquiry with the wife of a van driver who absconded with Rs 17 lakh cash which was meant for refilling ATM kiosks at Velacheri.

According to the police, the missing man Ambrose (40) of Vyasarpadi had been working as driver for the past five years.

Yesterday, he was driving three staff members of CMS Info Systems in a Xylo which had Rs 87 lakh to be deposited in five ATMs. They started from Teynampet and had reached Vijaya Bank ATM at Velacheri. As the three staff were filling an ATM, Ambrose drove away with the car which had Rs 52 lakh. Subsequently, the police were alerted and they began inquiries.

This morning, police traced Ambrose’s wife, Rani Mary (29) in Vyasarpadi and began questioning her. They found the vehicle abandoned near IOC. While Rs 35 lakh cash was lying inside the van, Rs 17 lakh was still missing.

Teams of police were searching for Ambrose at Perambur and Vyasarpadi. CCTV footage from various areas were being checked. Police said the staff did not bring an armed guard for safety. The absence of an armed guard had resulted in a similar robbery in February, it may be recalled.

Two masked men attacked agents of an ATM cash management firm at Iyyappanthangal and robbed them of Rs 10 lakh.