We are focussed on winning matches: Owen Coyle

Chennai: Struggling Chennaiyin FC started off on a good note under new manager Owen Coyle managing a draw against Jamshedpur FC and will look to arrest their streak of drawing matches when they get ready to host their southern rivals Kerala Blasters at home in Chennai on Friday.

After their game in Guwahati against NorthEast United FC getting cancelled and rescheduled to another date, the home team gets ready to play their first match at the Marina Arena under Owen Coyle.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Southern derby Coyle was still unhappy about the result in Jamshedpur. He said, “Anyone who had watched the game against Jamshedpur would have recognised that we should have left with three points. the players were terrific with their attitude, effort and quality. Nerka scored a terrific goal and we could have scored three or four more in that game. I think it was fair to say that there was a terrible mistake in the end, when the ball was clearly punched into the net. The positives are there for everyone to see. We have to perform like that consistently and make those points.”

He said that the 10-day break that they got before this game has been utilised well to practice. “I don’t see it as a rest day rest ahead of this game as we were prepared for the game against Northeast but circumstances took that game out of our control. In terms of the preparation, the players have worked very hard their attitude and quality while playing at a high intensity is there for everyone to see. Kerala Blasters are a good side they have important players coming back into the side and we are very respectful of them. We do not fear anyone and are ready to perform to our level best. Two teams are very attack-minded. But we need to create more opportunity to score goals.”

He also added that it is important for them to start winning games and especially win matches at home. “It’s always important to win home games because wins at home help to connect with the fans and brings in more fans to the stadium which creates a good atmosphere for football. Our players are focussed on winning matches and We need to have more players taking responsibility to score and not be one dimesnional.”