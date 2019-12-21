43rd Chennai Book Fair at YMCA Grounds from 9 to 21 Jan 2020

Chennai: To inculcate reading habit among students, Booksellers’ & Publishers’ Association of South India (BAPASI) has come up with an unique initiative titled ‘Chennai Reads’.

Ahead of 43rd Chennai Book Fair, around 5,000 students from various schools in around Chennai will assemble at YMCA Grounds, Nandanam, 6 January, 2020, at 10 am, where they will read books showcasing the goodness and necessity of reading.

The 43rd Chennai Book Fair will be held at YMCA Grounds from 9 January to 21 January, 2020, between 3 pm and 9 pm and on extended hours from 11 am to 9 pm during holidays.

The book fair’s logo and hashtag was unveiled during a press meet in Chennai Friday, which was attended by BAPASI president R S Shanmugam, secretary S K Murugan, treasurer A Gomathinayagam and team members.

The book fair attracts readers and book lovers from various countries and from States all over India who come together in a unified thought, of attending one of the Asia’s largest book fair that holds to its credit 700 stalls with 15 lakh titles and more than 2 crore books all under a single roof, a press release said.

Throwing light on Tamil language

Chennai Book Fair has planned to throw its lime light on Tamil – one of world’s ancient languages filled with rich heritage.

A special auditorium titled Keeladi – Eeradi showcasing the features of the ancientness and its greatness will be arranged. The Department of Archaeology has consented to exhibit the evidences related to educate the public gathered under a single umbrella.

Special features

The 13-day book fair has several special features under its wings.

* Leading writers, poets, scientists and personalities of other walks of life will participate each day of the book fair and make it a memorable one.

* World renowned publishers and book sellers have announced 10 per cent discount on all books sold at the book fair.

* To attract the young minds, free entry tickets will be given to school and college students.

* The entrance fee for others if Rs 10 per head

* Students and children can participate and win prizes in oratorical, drawing and quiz competitions.

Short films to be screened

Young directors can take the centre stage through their short films and documentaries filled with social themes and related to books which will be screened in the auditorium arranged separately for the purpose.

User-friendly

Online tickets, wheelchairs for differently-abled, mobile ATMs, purchase through debit and credit cards are some of the additional features which make the book fair user-friendly for the book lovers.