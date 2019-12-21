Arun Vijay’s film titled ‘Zindabad’

Arun Vijay will be joining hands with critically-acclaimed director Arivazhagan, with whom he had worked with for a film titled Kuttram 23. The film has been titled Zindabad and it will be a patriotic one.

Sources say that the film will be a stylish action thriller and major portions of it will be shot in Delhi. Makers are considering the title of the film as Zindabad. However, official confirmation will be made only in January.

The film also features Regina Cassandra, Bhagavathi Perumal and Stefy Patel in pivotal roles. Sam CS has been roped in to compose music for the project.