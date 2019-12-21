Cuir Ally use WhatsApp Biz platform for growth

With a high theft rate of wallets and purses in India, TS Sathyaraj and A Kannan wanted to find a technology-based solution to keep items safe without jeopardizing the quality of the products.

So they launched Cuir Ally, a global affordable luxury leather goods brand offering unique products like India’s first anti-theft technology-enabled smart wallets and tech-powered safety clutches for women in 2016, said a press release.

Using the WhatsApp Business app to share live product demo videos, pictures, and answer customer queries, the impact has been immense leading them to shift all customer communications to WhatsApp Business. “WhatsApp has been a big game-changer for us. We saw 10 per cent increased conversions after we made the switch from traditional live chat software,” said founder – CuirAlly, TS Sathyaraj.