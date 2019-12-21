‘Psycho’ postponed to January

Director Mysskin’s thriller Psycho, which stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Nithya Menen, Singamperumal, Ram, will be out 24 January. Produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam under the banner Double Meaning Productions, Psycho was initially supposed to release on 27 December 2019.

Arun Mozhi Manickamm says, “We are looking forward to a bigger pan-Indian reach of Psycho as it holds a premise and presentation that will definitely impress audiences beyond linguistic barriers. Henceforth, we are releasing the film on 24 January and it will be the first-ever biggest release for Double Meaning Productions with bigger screen counts.”

The highlight of the movie is that it has music by Ilayaraja.