Selaiyur resident gives new lease of life to Balaji Nagar park

Chennai: The park in Balaji Nagar Fifth Street, Selaiyur which was in dire straits a few months ago, has now got a new lease of life.

It may be noted that for a long time, residents have been requesting to clear the bushes and repair the damaged lights, inside the facility.

Chandramouli Mohan, a resident here, said, several petitions to the CM cell, Collector’s office and Madambakkam Town Panchayat, did not have any effect.

:The work now is being carried out by Malliga Mohan, a resident. If all the work has to be done by the citizens, I do not understand why we need a Panchayat or any kind of administration?” he questioned.

Speaking to News Today, Malliga Mohan, said, she has been carrying out social works in the locality for quite sometime.

“Apart from the park in Balaji Nagar, I have been taking care of four other green spaces. The residents have been long requesting for the said park to be renovated, as the pathways were damaged. A women’s gym is also located inside the facility, but has no patrons, as people fear to use it, due to overgrown bushes. The lack of illumination, is also a major concern during the evenings.”

:I spent my own money to remove the bushes, and have replaced the damaged lights. Further, I am planning to re-lay the damaged footpaths and seating areas. The staircase of the water tank located in the park also needs attention, and measures will be taken to rectify it at the earliest,” she stated.

Malliga further said, “Since I have already served as the president of the Madambakkam Town Panchayat, I have a good rapport with the officials. This helps me get civic works done without much difficulty. I also help in removing garbage on a regular basis. During the water crisis last summer, I started distributing RO water to the locals for free.”