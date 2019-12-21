TikTok, a leading short-video creation platform released the Top 50 content and video trends as part of #TikTokRewind2019 campaign recently. The ten-day-long campaign honors and applauds the timeless TikTok moments’, featuring the top 5 across 10 different categories of this year.

The 2019 TikTok trends include the top 5 creators, viral videos, occasions, celebrities, challenges, content categories, tracks, campaigns, music artists and breakout creators that stood out in engaging the community in 2019, bringing TikTok into the mainstream of India’s thriving creative economy.

”TikTok emerged as one of the leading platforms in the country where millions of people participated in endless entertainment, quirky, educative and joyful moments that broke the norms of expression and creativity through exciting videos. The diverse and incredible content in the form of this short-videos was born on TikTok and are now immortalized in the 2019 TikTok hall of fame,” according to a press release.