VGP Marine Kingdom inaugurates Mermaid Show

VGP Marine Kingdom is all set to enthrall the audience this Christmas season as it has launched a 12-day ‘Mermaid Show’ which will begin today and go on till 1 January 2020.

VGP Marine Kingdom, which is India’s first tunnel aquarium, opened in April this year will host The Mermaid Show that will feature an internationally trained mermaid who will venture into the aquarium and do a 15-minute long performance. Apart from entertaining the audience the show also focuses on giving awareness of pollution and its adverse effects.

Till 1 January, on all the 12 days, the show will be performed four times a day from 10.45 pm to 5.45 pm. There will also be a meet and greet session for the spectators with the mermaid.

The mermaid show was launched on Friday in the presence of Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade Commission, Munish Sharma and on the occasion, the first-ever underwater banquet Hall at VGP Marine Kingdom was also inaugurated by the VGP Group.

Speaking on the occasion, V G P Ravidas, managing director, VGP Group said, “This aquarium is a first of its kind in India opened to the public during April this year. We are blessed to have a good number of visitors here everyday and we were thinking of bringing something new at this facility and zeroed in on the Mermaid Show. We have a special performer from Belgium named Celine, a professional mermaid who will be entertaining the aquarium visitors during the Christmas Holidays. Plastic is a big harm to the ocean and an awareness that will be conveyed through this show which I am sure will attract people especially the kids. The show is entirely free for people visiting the aquarium.”

VGP Group Chairman VG Santhosham said, “After seeing a number of aquariums in Australia, we wanted to bring a similar kind of experience to the people living here and hence we decided to construct this Marine Kingdom, which is India’s first tunnel aquarium. We are happy that it is attracting numerous visitors everyday.”