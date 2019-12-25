Anirudh sings for Dhanush

Actor Dhanush and music composer Anirudh Ravichandran, who gave huge hits including ‘Soup song’ in 3 and continued to work together till Maari, parted ways a few years ago. Call it a surprise they are together again. Makers of Dhanush’s Pongal release Pattas have announced that Anirudh has crooned a song to Vivek-Mervin’s composition for the actor, and it is all set to release today, December 25.

Pattas has action, fun, romance, music and emotions, all packaged very well, claims producer Sathyajyothi Thiyagarajan. Directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar, the film features Sneha, who will be seen as a Jodi to Dhanush in a father role. The duo was last seen as an onscreen couple in the Selvaraghavan-directed 2006 gangster movie Pudhupettai. Actress Mehreen Pirzada will also be seen in the lead.