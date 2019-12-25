Library at West Tambaram being renovated at cost of Rs 85 lakh

Chennai: The 62-year-old government library on Shanmugam Road, West Tambaram is being renovated with computerised facilities and separate section for women, differently-abled and civil service aspirants.

Recently, the full time branch library was bestowed with the shield ‘Best Reader Circle’ for 2018-19 by Tamilnadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan.

Speaking to News Today, librarian Venkatesan said the library with over 7,000 books, has a coterie of 7,100 members and 100 patrons under Rs 1,000 scheme and two patrons under Rs 5, 000 scheme.

“This library has routine visitors of about 500 readers everyday and around 200 readers borrow books from the library on a daily basis,” he said.

“I was transferred to this library in 2018 and have been taking steps to improve the facilities here. The library is being now renovated on a two storey building at a cost of Rs 85 lakh,” Venkatesan said.

Currently, the library is functioning on a temporary place at a municipality area near MCCRSL Higher Secondary School, Gandhi Road.

The library which was inaugurated in 1957, has been working as a full time branch library since 2008. The library recently organised a rally with 500 students to make people aware about the importance of developing reading skills.

The library is open from 8 am and 8 pm.

