Police book 50 illegal racers near Marina

Chennai: The Chennai Police have filed cases against more than 50 motorists for exceeding the speed limits at Radhakrishnan Salai here late last night.

Ahead of Christmas, policemen were deployed on duty at Radhakrishnan Salai and they seized speeding vehicles of more than 50 youngsters who were allegedly involved in illegal bike racing.

Speaking about this, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, Deshmukh Sanjay Sekhar said, ”We received an information stating that some youngsters were involved in bike racing near Mylapore and Marina. We acted upon this and caught more than 50 motorists, most of them college students, who were involved in illegal bike racing and seized their vehicles.”

He added that policemen will also be deployed at the stretch between Mylapore and Marina Beach on New Year’s eve.