Acting is my passion: Sarath Kumar

”I know to maintain a balance between acting and politics. I have been serving the society and still continuing to pursue my passion to act”, says actor-politician Sarath Kumar.

Speaking to News Today, he says, ”I have been choosing good scripts and fortunately all my forthcoming films are different from each other”.

Known for his physical fitness, the Nattamai actor, who hits the gym hard, says, ‘Healthy mind in a healthy body. Much recently I have turned a strict vegetarian’.

Excerpts from his interview

Q: What are your forthcoming films?

A: My character in Mani Ratnam production Vaanam Kottatum is special. I share the screen space with Radhika. Director Dhana has done a wonderful job. I will start shooting for Piranthal Paraskathi, which is yet again an unique attempt on screen. Interestingly, I work with Radhika and my daughter Varalaxmi. There is a movie titled Irandam Aattam in the pipeline. Soon I may be part of a web series.

Q: How do you manage politics and cinema?

A: Acting is my passion and career. I always strive to serve the needy. I dedicate time to ensure that I live for a cause. May be 15 days a month for acting and the rest for politics will do no harm. I had been doing it for years successfully.

Q: On Varalaxmi’s success in cinema?

A: I am a proud father today. She has been doing wonderful films. But there is a guilt in me that I failed to guide her when she made her debut in Poda Podi. Because of her hard work and determination, she has managed to come up thus far. Had I helped her then, she would have had things in a different way in cinema.

Q: What would you say about Nadigar Sangam?

A: My dream is to see Nadigar Sangam gets its own building, where all our functions happen in future. I want everyone to stand united.

Q: On actors coming to politics?

A: What’s wrong in they entering politics. But they should not aspire to become Chief Minister in one night. They should have served public at all levels. Their main motto should be to ensure they contribute their might for needy.