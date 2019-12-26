ITQCC wins cricket tourney

Chennai: The Prize Distribution function of The Blue Sky Cricket Academy’s League-Cum knockout T-20 Tournament Trophy was held on the 25 December at Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School, Chetpet, here.

In the final, ITQCC and Turbo XI battled it out with each other and in the end ITQCC emerged as champions. Batting first, ITQCC scored 180 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs riding on AVR Rathnam’s unbeaten 75.

Chasing the total, Turbo XI CC could only manage to score 165 for the loss of six wickets to lose the game by 15 runs.

Cricketer and Film Artist, Jeeva Ravi, presided over the function and distributed the trophy to the winning captain Pandian.

AV Rathnam was awarded the man of the final award and captain Pandian also emerged as the best batsman of the tournament while C Karthik and N Rajan from Turbo XI were adjudged the Man fo the series and Best Bowler of the tournament respectively.

Final match Score:

ITQCC 180 for 8 in 20 overs.(AVRRathnam 75, Rajkumar 30, Parthiban 23, Avaikarasan 20, Rahim 3 for 27, V.C.Babu 2 for 23) beat Turbo XI 165 for 6 in 20 overs. (C.Karthik 68, Yeswanth 42, Alexander 2 for 20)

Man of the Match: AVRRathnam (ITQCC)

Best Batsman : Pandian (ITQCC)

Best Bowler : N.Rajan (Turbo XI

Man of the Series : C.Karthik (Turbo XI)