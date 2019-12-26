‘Pachai Vilakku’ audio is out

The audio of Pachai Vilalkku that speaks about road safety is ready for release soon. The movie is directed by Maran, a graduate from a film institute.

He has obtained doctorate from a deemed university on his research on road safety. Besides wielding the megaphone, Maran also plays one of the lead roles in the movie.

Speaking to News Today, Maran, says, “Pachai Vilakku (Green Light) is a film on traffic policemen and road safety. This script is based on my research on road safety. I have done short films on the subject, which were received well. Though there are many films on cops, this one is totally different. The movie will hail traffic policemen and talks about the sacrifice they make which has not been told so far in cinema.”

He adds, “It will not be preachy. There would be commercial elements in the form of humour, action and romance at right mix. I play a traffic inspector in the film.”

Theesa, Sri Mahesh, Tara, Manobala, Imman Annachi and Nandakumar are the supporting cast. Shivashankar master has also choreographed a song besides playing a key character. Devendran of Vedam Pudhithu fame is the composer.