“Pizhai” gets clean ‘U’ certificate

Pizhai that carries a string message won the appreciation of censor members. It has managed a clean “U” certificate, says producer Damodharan.

The movie is helmed by Rajavel Krishna. It speaks about the importance of education.

The movie is about three boys played by award winning child actors like Kakka Muttai Ramesh, Appa Nasath and newcomer Gokul, whose parents are daily wage laborers at a granite quarry.

Since they are uneducated, they want their kids to shine in academics and come up in life and hence they are very strict and sometimes scold the boys in anger. But, the boys are a bit unruly and are disinterested in studies. Eventually, they run away from home when they fail in exams and fall in the hands of wrongdoers. The movie has seasoned actors like Charlie, Mime Gopi, and George.

“The film is based on real-life incidents and at least one scene from the film will remind the audience of something they have done in their childhood. It’s usually kids who bug their parents to take them to a film, but Pizhai will be a film that parents will want to take their kids to,” says Rajavel.