Review: ‘Sillu Karuppatti’ – Interesting & intriguing

An anthology romance movie with four stories set in four different age groups. The movie about love with a gripping screenplay. Directed by Halitha Shameem of Poovarasam Peepee fame, Suriya’s 2D Entertainment is presenting the movie.

An opening story – Pink Bag – speaks about the tender love between ragpicker Manja (Rahul) and rich girl Mitty (Sara Arjun). Manja finds a pink garbage bag in a dump yard that has a picture of a girl. From then on, he waits for the garbage truck to dump the pink bag to collect the materials of Mitty. When her ring ends up in garbage inadvertently, Manja decides to track the girl and give it back to her.

Next comes Kaaka Kadi. It is about how love blossoms in a cab while Mukhilan (Manikandan) and Madhu (Nivedhithaa Sathish) share their rides. Mukhilan, an IT employee and part-time meme creator finds that he has testicular cancer. He meets Madhu and they both fight cancer together. The scene where Madhu explains ”what is love?” is good to watch.

Music composer Pradeep Kumar has done justice and the numbers go hand-in-hand with romantic stories. Next comes Turtle. Love develops between Yashoda (Leela Samson) and Navaneedhan (Kravmaga Sreeram), who are in the late 60s. They meet in a hospital during their routine master health check-up. Yashoda who is unmarried and Navaneedhan who lost his wife years ago come together after a small misunderstanding between them. It clearly shows that everybody deserves love irrespective of age and the on-screen chemistry between the pair was excellent.

And finally comes Hey Ammu. It is about a married couple Dhanapal and Amuthini played by Samuthirakani and Sunaina respectively. The duo lives a routinue life where the wife does all the work where Dhanapal lives a life like a machine. Dhanapal couldn’t sleep unless he has sex and love for his wife disappears in the morning and the couple is back to the routine. When Amuthini gets disappointed with Dhanapal for not giving enough attention except for sex, she confronts him and her questions are a hard-hitting reality in many households. After a roller-coaster ride between the couple, how Ammu aka Alexa brings together the boring couple into a romantic Jodi is the rest of the movie.

Sillu Karuppatti which won special award at the Chennai International Film Festival in interesting and intriguing. Halitha once again comes up with the unexplored genre and it was quite intriguing. The movie which has four different age groups who see love in four different ways makes it a winner.