Tamilnadu civic elections: Phase 1 polling tomorrow

Chennai: With the stage all set for the rural civic body elections, the areas where the polls will be held tomorrow have been brought under tight security blanket.

Sources said that more than 48,000 police personnel have been deployed on duty to ensure that there are no untoward incidents during the polling.

About 24,680 booths have been set up for the polls tomorrow. It is expected that 1.30 crore people will exercise their democracy duty in the first phase of election.

Sources said that more than four lakh officials will be involved in the election duty. ”As many as 1,83,959 ballot boxes have been kept ready to conduct the polls. Web cameras have been installed in all polling booths and flying squads will be also monitor the proceedings tomorrow,” sources added.

On Wednesday, contestants and leaders tried to make a final rush to garner votes as campaigning came to an end last evening. Non-natives of the constituencies where elections will be held have been asked to leave the place yesterday by 5 pm.

Every voter has to cast four votes in rural local bodies. Election officials said that arrangements have been made in such a way that voters do not get confused. Elections will be held for about 91,000 posts.

About 2,30,000 voters are in the fray for the rural body election which will be held in two phases. The second phase election will be held on 30 December.

The votes will be counted on 2 January and the results will be announced on the same day. Winners will assume office on 6 January.

Following this, indirect elections to President posts will be held on 11 January from 7 am to 5 pm. Nominations for the election began on 9 December and the final candidates list was announced on 19 December.