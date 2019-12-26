Vikram’s movie titled “Cobra”

Vikram’s next with filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu, which is on the floors, has been titled Cobra. The movie stars Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar and Irfan Pathan, who will be making his debut, in important roles. With music by AR Rahman, Cobra is being produced by 7 Screen Studio.

Ajay Gnanamuthu had earlier helmed Demonte Colony ands Imaikkaa Nodigal starring Nayanthara. It is said that Vikram might be seen sporting 25 different looks in this film.

Vikram, who was last seen in Kadaram Kondan, wil join the sts of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan once he completes Cobra.