Coimbatore rape & murder: Court convicts main accused

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court today convicted Santhosh Kumar, the main accused in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl at Thudiyalur here in March this year. The punishment details will be spelled out later today.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the victims mother submitted a petition regarding the involvement of another man other than the accused Santhosh Kumar.

The petition was based on the forensic report, which detected the presence of ‘DNA profile of a male individual’ in addition to the accused, reports said.

On 24 March, the girl went missing from her house. Later on the same day, the girls mother had filed a missing person’s complaint.

The next day, police discovered the mutilated body of the girl near the complainants house. An autopsy confirmed that she was raped before being smothered to death.