DMK, PMK flay ‘Sinhala only’ National anthem in Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin and PMK founder S Ramadoss flayed the Sri Lankan government’s decision to sing National anthem in Sinhala only on Independence Day and termed it as an attempt to isolate the Lankan Tamils.

Stalin expressed his disappointment and sought the intervention of

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

Stalin tweeted that such majoritarianism act would lead to isolation of Tamils in the island nation.

Ramadoss, in a statement said the Lankan government’s decision to sing the National anthem only in Sinhalese during the country’s 72nd Independence Day celebration on 4 Feburary 2020, was an insult to Tamils and strongly condemned it.

He said the Lankan government had taken such a decision to appease a majority of Sinhala people who voted in favour of them.