ISL in Pics: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

Chennai: FC Goa regained the top spot in the Hero Indian Super League after trumping Chennaiyin FC in an edge-of-the-seat contest that ended 4-3 in favour of the visitors here on Thursday.
Rafael Crivellaro shoots the ball
Lallianzuala Chhangte fights for the ball
Chhangte tries to score a goal only to be stopped by FC Goa goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz
Mourtada Fall was given a yellow card just before the end of the first half
Trailing 0-3 after the first half, Andre Schembri scored the first goal for Chennaiyin FC at 57th minute
Schembri celebrates the goal with teammates
Within two minutes, Rafael Crivellaro scored another goal to reduce FC Goa’s lead
Crivellaro managed to score yet another but Chennaiyin still lost the game 3-4
FC Goa manager Sergio Lobera celebrated the victory with a bit of aggression only to be reprimanded with a red card