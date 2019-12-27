ISL in Pics: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

Chennai: FC Goa regained the top spot in the Hero Indian Super League after trumping Chennaiyin FC in an edge-of-the-seat contest that ended 4-3 in favour of the visitors here on Thursday.

The thrilling contest at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium   here was covered by our photojournalist H Bobby Derin/

Rafael Crivellaro shoots the ball

 

Lallianzuala Chhangte fights for the ball

Chhangte tries to score a goal only to be stopped by FC Goa goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mourtada Fall was given a yellow card just before the end of the first half

Trailing 0-3 after the first half, Andre Schembri scored the first goal for Chennaiyin FC at 57th minute

Schembri celebrates the goal with teammates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Within two minutes, Rafael Crivellaro scored another goal to reduce FC Goa’s lead

 

Crivellaro managed to score yet another but Chennaiyin still lost the game 3-4

FC Goa manager Sergio Lobera celebrated the victory with a bit of aggression only to be reprimanded with a red card

 

