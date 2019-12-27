Rajnath Singh boycotts Vairamuthu event

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was supposed to attend the convocation event of a deemed university near Chennai tomorrow, has chosen to boycott the event.

Reports say that the decision to confer Honorary Doctorate on lyricist Vairamuthu at the event could be the reason.

Remember Vairamuthu, who faced sexual allegations from playback singer Chinmayee under #MeToo movement recently, also faced opposition from Hindu activists for his crude remarks on Goddess Aandal.

He was also condemend on social media for his speech against Lord Rama a few months ago at a public event.