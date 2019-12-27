Siva Vishnu Temple at Gowrivakkam is Thirumana Prarthanai Sthalam

Chennai: Siva Vishnu Temple, located at Guruswamy Street, Gowrivakkam is a Thirumana Parihara Sthalam as the presiding deities Siva and Parvathi are present in Thirumana kolam.

Upon entering the temple, in the main sanctum facing east, Thirupurasundari Sametha Chandramouleeswarar is seen with both the deities in Thirumana kolam. There is also a Sivalinga at the bottom inside the sanctum.

On the left side of the main sanctum, in a separate shrine, Buddhi Ambika Sametha Sri Nithyananda Ganapathy is present and on the right side of the main sanctum, Sri Subramaniar is present along with Valli and Devasena. On the left side of the temple, there is a separate shrine for Sri Kanakadurgai, facing north and goddess Annapoorani is present adjacent to the sanctum. On the rearside of the main sanctum, there are seperate shrines for goddess Saraswathi, Rajarajeshwari and Ranganayaki Thayar Sametha Ranganatha Perumal. Opposite to the Perumal shrine is an idol of Garudar and on the extreme right side, there is small shrine for Sri Anjaneyar. Behind this, lord Ayyappan is present.

In a seperate mandapam adjacent to it, lord Natarajar is present along with other Uthsava moorthies of the temple. Lord Bairavar is also present facing south. Navagraham and idols of lord Suriyan and Chandran can also be seen in the temple.

Speaking about the temple, Agasthya Lopa Mudhra Trust treasurer Ganapathy Subramanian says, ‘This temple is nearly 40-50 years old. It was however under ruins and with the temple’s trust, it was renovated and the first kumbhabhishekam was performed in 2006 by the Kanchi Periyava Jayendra Saraswathi. Since then this has been one of the prominent temples in the locality.’ The temple’s recent kumbhabhishekam was performed in 2018.

About the temple’s speciality the temple’s priest Sundaramoorthi Sivachariyar says, “One of the main speciality of this temple is that in the main sanctum both Sivan and Parvathi are present in Thirukkalyana kolam and a lingam is also present in the same sanctum which is a rarity. Worshipping the deity here will help in marriage and also solves disputes between married couples. This is also the only temple in the locality to have a sanctum for Saraswathi and every month during Sukla Navami special abhishekam is conducted. Every year when board exams approach, special homam is performed to the deity. Goddess Durgai is a symbol of victory and worshipping her will help one’s business thrive.”

“During Vinayagar Chathurthi, the lord will be decorated and special poojas happen. For Lord Shiva, during pradosham special poojas take place and annabhishekam is also done in a grand manner. During Navarathri, special decoration will be made to the goddesses Kanaka Durgai, Rajarajeshwari and Saraswathi and special abhishekam is also performed. For lord Perumal, Vaikunda Ekadasi happens in a grand manner and special poojas are performed during Thiruvonam. Every year six special abhishekams are performed to the Natarajar. Arudra Darisanam during the month of Margazhi is very special,” he says.

“For Bhairavar, poojas are conducted during Thripirai ashtami and during Deepavali time, special poojas are conducted to goddess Annapoorani. For Anjaneyar, during Hanumath Jayanthi special abhishekams will happen,” says Ganapathy Subramaniam.

The temple is open everyday from 7.30 am to 10 am and from 5.30 pm to 8 pm. For details contact Sundaramoorthi Sivachariyar at 9444851503/ 95510 49977 and Ganapathy Subramaniam at 98401 49640.