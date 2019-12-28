Arrest Nithyananda, Centre tells Karnataka government

Chennai: The Union Home Ministry has reportedly issued a direction to the Karnataka government to arrest self-styled controversial godman Nithyananda, who is facing multiple charges.

The direction has been issued based on complaints filed against him by parents of young girls who are allegedly in his illegal custody, reports said.

Meanwhile, in another hearing of the habeas corpus matter of Nithyananda, two affidavits were filed in the Gujarat High Court by the legal team representing the corpuses claiming that the girls (daughters of the complainant Janardhan Sharma ) do not want to come to India since they ”fear for their lives”.

According to reports, both affidavits were also notarised and attested in Barbados – which proved that the girls – Lopa Mudra and Nithyananditha were in Barbados.