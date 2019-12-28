‘Darbar’ to be premiered in US

Prime Media in association with Kal Raman and G2G1 International is all set to premiere Rajinikanths Darbar, bankrolled by Lyca Productions and directed by AR Murugadoss in USA on 8 January.
Prime Media is one of North Americas leading Media and Entertainment Companies involved in film distribution and exhibition for more than a decade.
Kal Raman, Chief Digital Officer of Samsung America, an entrepreneur from Tamilnadu living in USA, is instrumental in bringing this association to premiere Darbar.
This project marks Murugadoss maiden collaboration Rajinikanth and the expectations are high among fans.
The initial screen count for all three languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi put together estimates around 250+ with larger scope for further addition in USA, reports say.