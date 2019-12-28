‘Darbar’ to be premiered in US

Prime Media in association with Kal Raman and G2G1 International is all set to premiere Rajinikanths Darbar, bankrolled by Lyca Productions and directed by AR Murugadoss in USA on 8 January.

Prime Media is one of North Americas leading Media and Entertainment Companies involved in film distribution and exhibition for more than a decade.

Kal Raman, Chief Digital Officer of Samsung America, an entrepreneur from Tamilnadu living in USA, is instrumental in bringing this association to premiere Darbar.

This project marks Murugadoss maiden collaboration Rajinikanth and the expectations are high among fans.

The initial screen count for all three languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi put together estimates around 250+ with larger scope for further addition in USA, reports say.