Imman to work with Ajith again

There were reports that Yuvan Shankar Raja had been finalised to compose music for Ajiths Valimai. However sources say that D Imman has been confirmed as the films music director.

Sources say that it is not Yuvan but D Imman who has been finalised as the music composer of Valimai and he has already begun working on the tunes as he also has Thalaivar 168.

Yami Gautham will be the heroine as the actress has signed up for H Vinoths directorial earlier this week. The latest addition to the cast is Karthikeya of RX100 fame. The team of Valimai has completed the first schedule of the shoot, which was filmed in Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

The second schedule of the movie will be shot in Chennai from January in which Yami Gautham will join Ajith.

Produced by Boney Kapoors Bayview Projects LLP, the cop thriller will hit the screens for Deepavali 2020.