Parking made easy now at Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation has launched the “GCC Smart Parking” App which will help the vehicle drivers to find the nearest empty parking slot and pay the fee either with cash or by card to the parking attendant. It has joined hands with S S Tech and Toorkmedia Services to implement the’On Street Smart Parking Management System’ in 7667 slots in the city including Anna Nagar.

In Anna Nagar, smart parking has been facilitated on Second Avenue, Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Vavin Junction on Ambattur Industrial Estate Road and Padi near Saravana Stores. The parking fee will be Rs 20 per hour for four wheelers and Rs 5 per hour for two wheelers.

“Most of the call taxi drivers waiting for their next customers are waiting on the roadside by hindering the movement of other vehicles in Anna Nagar. Now, they can park their vehicles on this parking lot and protect themselves from traffic police who charges for parking in the no parking zone,” said, Anand, a travel agents.

“Some of the shopkeepers finds difficult to provide parking space for their customers. They can ask their customers to park in the parking slot to avoid fine and towing. The customers can shop freely with worrying about their vehicles,” said, Damodharan, a shopkeeper.

“Paying Rs 20 is not a matter for the rich people in the locality but the call taxi drivers who earns little finds difficult to pay it. Some of them has to drive for a long distance or to the inner streets to save parking charges,” he added.

Kannan, a businessman said,”I am coming from Veperi to Anna Nagar for business regularly. I use to park my car in front my shop. Now, this zone is made as open parking space. I don’t what to do. I don’t know where to park my vehicles. Paying parking charges is impossible for me because it comes around Rs 200 per day”.