Parks and other hangout spots woo people in Porur

CHENNAI: Keeping the commercial hubs, industries and other IT companies aside, what brings real happiness to people is a peaceful place, where the residents can sit back and relax. There are many such chilling places in the locality that is fondly visited by the locals every day.

The first spot that tops the list is Heartfulness Institute in Manapakkam. This NGO aims to spread awareness about the importance of yoga and meditation and also conduct the Yoga awareness campaigns. The entire atmosphere is laid peacefully away from city life. They also conduct several spiritual talks that give mental peace.

Adding to this, the parks also contribute to the happy spots in Porur. The park at AGS colony in Mugalivakkam is one such place which is loved by the locals and especially the children. The wide and spacious park has a huge play area for the little ones, walking arena and exercising space for the senior citizens and many other amenities. The locals take to this place to spend a good time during the evenings.

Also, the Santhosh Nagar park is one of the happening places in Porur. It is built at a cost of Rs 85 lakh and has become a hugely relaxing and entertainment place for senior citizens and children here in the surrounding areas. It covers the area of about 5,211 sq. metre and the park is said to have a number of amenities like a wide walking space paving way for the senior citizens and others to go for a brisk and energetic walk.

Also, walking over the pebbles that soothe the feet with the kind of acupuncture treatment will be a relaxing one. The LED lights and parking facility is also available. Officials have also appointed a full-time garden-keeper and a watchman to look after the park. Other than this, a neat and clean toilet facility is also available here.