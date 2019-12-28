TN civic elections: Repolling in Pudukottai, Krishnagiri

Chennai: As the first phase of the polls were held yesterday, campaigning for the second phase of rural local body election got over at 5 pm today. Polling will be held on 30 December.

The State Election Commission (SEC) said 76.19 per cent votes were registered during the first phase. As the campaign for the second phase gets over today, those who are non-natives have been asked to leave the constituencies by 5 pm. Counting of the votes will take place on 2 January, elected members will assume office on 6 January. Indirect election for president post will be held 11 November.

Meanwhile, re-polling will be held on 30 December in 13 booths of the 15th ward in Viralimalai Panchayat Union. The re-polling has been announced after the symbol of a candidate was wrongly printed during the first phase of election held on 27 December. The candidate Sekar approached the Pudukottai district election officer stating that screw symbol was printed with his name instead of the spanner symbol allotted to him.

Similarly re-polling has been announced to the 21st ward in Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district as the the symbol of independent candidate was wrongly printed .

Madurai district collector said a decision on conducting re-polling in one ward based on the complaint about discrepancies will be considered after discussion.

Meanwhile, cases have been filed against 50 people for vandalising poll booths in Tiruvallur district.