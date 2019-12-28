TN Minister clears air on ‘forcing’ students to watch Modi’s speech

Chennai: Clarifying on the doubts of schools functioning on 16 January, Tamilnadu School Education Minister K A today said there is no compulsion for all students to attend the school after Pongal to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech.

”The circular states that they can watch at home and interested children can come,” he told mediapersons today.

It is to be noted that 66 students from Tamilnadu are to participate in the programme where Modi will interact with the students which will be live telecast on TV channels and radio.

In view of which, the State department had sent a circular stating that students from class 9 to 12 should watch the programme and asked the schools to make necessary arrangements. Following which there was confusion prevailing among people with regard to holidays and the Minister clarified it.

Some political leaders too slammed the government, alleging that it was forcing students to watch the Prime Minister’s speech.