Venkaiah Naidu, Palaniswami greet Vasan on his birthday

Chennai: Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan turned 55 today.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, former President Pranab Mukherjee, leaders from various parties and industrialists were among those who extended their greetings to Vasan. TMC cadres celebrated the occasion by organising many welfare activities around the State.

According to a press release, special prayers were conducted at temples, churches and mosques. Several welfare activities like distributing educational essentials to school students, food at old age homes, orphanages and government hospitals were also organised.

Blood donation camps were also conducted. Senior leaders of the party participated in the programmes conducted in Chennai.