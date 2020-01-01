Chennai people celebrate New Year with party & prayers

Chennai: As the clock struck 12 am today, shouts of ”Happy New Year” filled the air, as thousands of people, who had congregated at the Marina beach and several other locations in and around the city ushered in 2020 in high ”spirits”.

Despite the rains, the festive mood was not dampened as several people were out in the streets to welcome the new year. As thousands of people gathered at Marina, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) operated more number of buses, with the Southern Railway chipping in by operating more EMU trains on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram and Chennai Beach-Velacheri, Chennai Beach-Gummidipoondi, Chenai Beach-Arakkonam sections, supplemented by Chennai Metro Rail for the benefitof public.

The New Year was also celebrated by various residential associations in the city, by bursting crackers and distributing sweets, while tastefully decorating and illuminating their buildings. People ushered in the New Year by drawing colourful rangolis in front of their houses.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements and more than 15,000 personnel were deployed on security duty in the city, including at the ECR stretch. Around 100 bikes were detained and then were released later after warning.

Milling crowds were seen in several hotels and shopping malls and at theme parks to celebrate the New Year. Police had imposed stringent regulations on hotels to ensure that no untoward incident took place. Police had issued directions to the public and the hotels to ensure that the New Year celebrations ended at 1 am today. Special poojas and abhishekams were held at various temples. Special midnight masses were held in various churches across the State.