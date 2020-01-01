Editorial: Warm welcome

Year 2020 has arrived. People have welcomed the New Year with peaceful celebrations, temple visits and night-long parties.

Public thronged the beaches since Tuesday evening to witness the last sunset of 2019 and revelry continued till the wee hours of today. Leaders cutting across party lines have greeted people and the social media is full of wishes with netizens greeting each other.

The New Year has dawned with new hopes, optimism and opportunities. Though there were multiple challenges in 2019, it ended on a positive note. With experts predicting that the country’s economy would witness growth in the months to come, hopes are high across industries.

Sensex skyrocketed 5,185.41 points or 14.37 per cent and the Nifty soared 1,305.90 points or 12.02 per cent during the entire year. On an annual basis, investors wealth soared by Rs over Rs 11 lakh crore in 2019 helped by the stupendous rally in the stock market.

Signing off 2019, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 11,05,395.78 crore to Rs 1,55,53,861.47 crore. In CY19 till date India has attracted USD 14.3 billion from FPIs and USD 7.5 billion from local mutual funds.

It is expected FPI flows could remain positive in CY20. Politically, with a stable government in place, the country has got the potential to achieve more in various fields. Let 2020 spread development, peace and positivity in all spheres.