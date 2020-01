Actor Vijay’s next movie being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled Master. A first look poster was also released Tuesday. Buzz is that Vijay plays a professor in the film. The movie would be out this April.

Produced by Xavier Britto, the movie has music is by Anirudh. Vijay Sethupathi dons the role of antagonist. The poster is shown Vijay twiddling his bracelet with the image blurry suggestive of confusion. Vijay’s last Bigil hit the screens for