Bangaru Adigalar gives welfare aid to people

CHENNAI: New Year was celebrated in a grand manner at Arulmigu Aadhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedam, Melmaruvathur, where welfare schemes worth Rs 75 lakh were given to 121 beneficiaries by spiritual leader Bangaru Adigalar.

According to a press release, kalasa vilakku velvi pooja, cultural and special programmes were conducted on the occasion. The events were presided by the spiritual organisation’s vice president K P Senthilkumar.

‘Deebaradhanai was shown to the deity at 12 am on 1 January. Special stage performances were conducted in which Karnataka Minister K S Eswarappa took part,’ the release said.

Arulmigu Aadhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedam vice-president Uma Devi participated. The events were organised by the peedam’s Karnataka coordinators Rajagopal and Udhayakumar.