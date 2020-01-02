‘Darbar’ will have action fare

CHENNAI: With just a week left for Rajinikanth’s Darbar to hit the screens, the makers have promoting the film in a big way. Few posters and video of a song were released which has started to trend in social media.

Starring Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer, it is revealed that the run time of the Darbar is two hours and 38 minutes.

Sources say that there are some pulsating action sequences which would go down well with Rajinikanth fans.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Rajinikanth is said to be playing a badass cop in the film who transforms after a tragic incident.

Nayanthara plays an architect in the film which also has Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in pivotal characters.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Santosh Sivan cranks the film.